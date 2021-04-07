One of the inmates who fled from the Owerri Correctional Centre, on Wednesday, was burnt to death by members of his community.

According to reports, the inmate fled to his hometown in Umuawom village, Ihodimeze community in Ikeduru council area of Imo State, thinking he would be protected, however, he ran out of luck.

The fleeing prisoner, whose identity could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, was said to have hailed from the nearby Ogwa community in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State but grew up in Umuawom village, which is his maternal home.

The Nation reports that he was involved in a kidnap activity that involved one of the families in Umuawom village but was eventually apprehended and remanded in custody for over one year.

After he escaped from the Correctional Centre on Monday, he went straight to one of the families that testified against him and threatened to deal with them.

It was gathered he attempted to carry out his threat by attacking a member of the family in Umuawom village with a gun, a daring move that prompted the villagers to pounce on the inmate and immediately set him ablaze.

Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, the spokesman of the Police Command, said he heard about the incident but could not confirm it officially.

