The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday announced that it might postpone the 2021 exam West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria. WAEC’s head of the Nigeria national office Patrick Areghan said the coronavirus pandemic distorted the academic calendar so much that there is no guaranty the annual terminal examinations will be […]

The post WAEC may postpone May/June examinations in Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...