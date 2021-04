The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said it has postponed the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria to August 2021. WAEC spokesman Demianus Ojijeogu in a statement said the exams earlier scheduled for May/June, will now hold between August 16 and September 30. The exam body denied media reports that […]

