AMC on Sunday announced that the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead would return on August 22. That’s two months earlier than the show’s traditional October debut and the first time the flagship zombie drama has launched outside of the Halloween season. The final season will consist of 24 episodes, essentially a season […]

