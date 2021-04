Nigerian celebrity couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi have both recounted their experience after they lost their twins to miscarriage. The music star and his award-winning actress wife made this known during an episode of The Waterbrook series. Their message, titled “Final Say Faith” was shared with the hope to inspire, encourage and help others […]

The post Watch: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Recount Journey Into Parenthood appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...