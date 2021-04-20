Marvel has released the trailer of its upcoming superhero film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – Marvel’s first film with an Asian lead. The trailer introduces the lead character Shang-Chi, who’s known in the comics as Marvel’s preeminent master of martial arts. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” follows Shang-Li, […]

The post Watch: Marvel Introduces First Asian Superhero “Shang-Chi” In New Trailer appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...