Breaking News

Watch: Marvel Introduces First Asian Superhero “Shang-Chi” In New Trailer

By
0
watch:-marvel-introduces-first-asian-superhero-“shang-chi”-in-new-trailer
Views: Visits 8

Marvel has released the trailer of its upcoming superhero film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – Marvel’s first film with an Asian lead. The trailer introduces the lead character Shang-Chi, who’s known in the comics as Marvel’s preeminent master of martial arts. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” follows Shang-Li, […]

The post Watch: Marvel Introduces First Asian Superhero “Shang-Chi” In New Trailer appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Police neutralise 3 bandits, recover 330 stolen animals in Katsina State – PPRO

Previous article

‘Madrid will not be kicked out of Champions League’: ESL chief Perez

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News