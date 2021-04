Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise in anticipation of a new release date set for June 25. In the new explosive trailer, Vin Diesel and his crew come under fire from John Cena, a skilled assassin and high-performance driver who also happens to be […]

The post Watch: Vin Diesel Takes On John Cena In New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...