We aim to be leading e-Commerce company in Nigeria – Cardvest

Ecommerce company, Cardvest.ng, says its aim is to be a leading e-Commerce  company  in Nigeria.

It said its major focus is on top Celebrities and  social influencers who make use of digital assets, who had already prioritized the patronage of its products as a trusted brand.

The Head of Marketing, Ebenezer Oke, who stated this, while speaking on the imperative of e-Commerce, vowed to make their gift cards most sought after in the Nigerian Market and beyond.

“Buying and selling of gift cards in Nigeria, offering of Gift card at highest rate, Amazing gift card rate in Nigeria, are top on the brand’s key features.

“We sell apple store gift card, best rate for amazon gift cards, and we convert all gift card to cash online.

“Our patronage have also come from the trading of iTunes card in Nigeria, where we have recorded and are still having massive sales and patronage.

Nigeria is a good business environment for us, we deliver our products as fast as possible, and we are a dependable business entity, the company said on its profile”, said the company  CEO.

