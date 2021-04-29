By Elizabeth Osayande THE Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has stated that the launch of BOI-UNILAG Incubation & Co-working hub will give her students the leverage to be job creators before and after their graduation.

Prof. Ogundipe who said this at the launch of the centre located at the Faculty of Social Sciences premises, added that efforts were being put in place to assist indigent students with tablets to key into the virtual learning process of the institution.

READ ALSO:Bayelsa okays advocacy for local government financial autonomy According to him: “Our vision is that by the time our students graduate, they will have registered some of their own companies. We are also hoping to have Arts and Craft centre, including other units in the university.

“We are also using this opportunity to ask for help from friends and alumni of UNILAG to assist us in providing tablets for indigent students to key into our virtual learning process,” Prof. Ogundipe stated. The UNILAG VC also thanked the Bank of Industry, BOI, sponsors of the centre for its support to actualise the project.

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, BOI, Mr Olukayode Pitan, reiterated that BOI’s intention in partnering with UNILAG to set up the Incubation and co-working hub was to enable students create legitimate wealth in the era of internet fraud. He added that the programmes to be offered by the hub would give every student the practical entrepreneurship and tech start-up skills that would enable them add value to the society.

His words: “BOI is happy to support this programme because it has the vision to transform the industrial sector by providing financial and business support so that new businesses will emerge and existing enterprises will thrive.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director, Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre, Dr. Sunday Adebisi, who expressed joy for the BOI-UNILAG Incubation co-working hub collaboration stated that: “What we have here today is that there is an ability for students now to learn and come out with what they can do to solve the problems of the society.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

