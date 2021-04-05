By Chidi Nkwopara l, OWERRI.

Barely a few hours after the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, linked the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, with the attacks on Police and Correctional Service headquarters in Owerri, the group vehemently denied any involvement in the incident.

Denying the accusation via a press statement, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, maintained that “the group was formed on the principle of peace and would not compromise its principles, and would not also attack government facilities”.

Parts of the statement read: “The attention of IPOB has been drawn to the fallacious and fabricated reports that it was involved in the attack of prison and police headquarters in Imo.

“IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, are known groups, not unknown gunmen. ESN is in the bush chasing terrorists and has no business with the said attacks.

“We were not involved in the attack in Owerri and the recent attack on Onitsha-Owerri road at Ukwuorji junction. It is not our mandate to attack security personnel or prison facilities.”

Meanwhile, soldiers were drawn from the 34 Brigade, Obinze, Owerri West local government area of the state, have been drafted to secure the Government House and other sensitive government facilities in Owerri.

Vanguard recalls that the soldiers have barricaded all the roads to the facilities they are charged to protect.

