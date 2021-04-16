The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) reacting to claims that it plans to attack banks to acquire money for arms says rather than buy arms for its Eastern Security Network (ESN), they produce them locally.

In a statement by Emma Powerful, its media and publicity secretary, the group reiterated that IPOB is not a criminal organisation and has no plan to attack any institution.

“Our intelligence unit has uncovered a fabricated propaganda by the Department of State Services DSS, that Eastern Security Network, ESN is planning to attack banks in Biafraland to acquire money to purchase arms,” he said.

“DSS is propelling this wicked propaganda all in a bid to blackmail ESN and IPOB, and dent our global reputation. We, therefore, wish to debunk this falsehood and blatant lie from the pit of hell. IPOB and ESN are not criminals and we have no plans or agenda to touch any institution particularly banks.

‘We are not looking for money to buy arms because we produce our arms locally and cannot attack or kidnap anybody for ransom. We don’t inflict pains on the people we are fighting for their freedom. DSS must stop this rubbish and engage their time on something more meaningful. This poor script cannot fly.

“IPOB and ESN are very disciplined groups, and we cannot indulge in armed robbery against any individual or group. ESN has never left its mandate which is to defend Biafra land against Fulani terrorists and killer herdsmen. All banks in Biafraland must be wary of DSS because it is possible they are planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around as usual to blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives.

‘The double-faced Nigerian security agencies have been staging this kind of attacks in so many places and later point accusing fingers at IPOB and ESN. They have tried to blame the attacks on security formations in South East on us but now it is obvious that we are innocent of that, they have quickly changed tact in their desperation to blackmail us and find cheap excuse to declare another special military operation in the zone. Our people should be smart and not buy into their tricks.”

Powerful added that IPOB would resist attempts by criminals to attack institutions and put the blame on them.

IPOB and its ESN have been accused of carrying out attacks targeting security facilities in the south-east. The police accused the group of being behind the attacks on a police command headquarters and the federal prison in Imo state on April 5. But the group insists that its members are peaceful.

