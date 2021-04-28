Professor Abayomi Fasina, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Tuesday dismissed reports that the institution was planning a mass sack of its workers.

“We have no plans to sack anyone; any rumour in that direction is false. The governing council is not thinking in that direction,” Fasina told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

He said that the institution was committed to the welfare of the members of staff, urging them to ignore the negative rumours and focus on quality service delivery.

“Members of the governing council have specifically directed that no matter what happens, no staff of the university should be sacked.

“Deployments from one schedule of duty to another may happen as part of normal administrative processes, but no one will be sacked,” Fasina declared.

NAN recalls that the governing council recently queried the processes of a recent recruitment exercise after it generated some controversy, a situation that created the fears that some of the workers may be sacked.

