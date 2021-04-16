By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has stressed the need to put a strict system in place to attract only the best into the civil service.

Dr. Yemi-Esan said this while delivering a virtual lecture on public service reform programme implementation in Nigeria to participants of Senior Executive Course No.43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Jos on Thursday.

She noted that the practice in the past where the civil service was seen as a welfare institution to recruit all manner of people to mitigate the unemployment crisis is unwholesome.

While noting that Nigeria has, since independence in 1960, been carrying out various reforms to achieve national development, Yemi-Esan maintained that any reform worth implementing should first be subjected to purpose-wide-consultation, commitment, and sustainability.

Despite various reform programmes initiated in the past, she added that reform implementation has always been the bane even as she reeled out factors responsible for the failure of past reforms to include poor funding and inadequate provision in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to fund implementation of reforms; lack of skilled manpower, poor communication at planning and implementation stages, poor or total lack of ownership of reforms by state and poor subnational coordination of reforms.

Dr. Yemi-Esan said the new reform programme in the service, the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan ( FCSSIP)2017-2020 was derived from the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals( SDGs) “as it addressed economic, social and environmental sustainability issue.”

The FCSSIP (2017-2020), she explained, has been a ‘game changer’ in public service administration because of the successes recorded so far.

“The impact has been so tremendous that efforts are ongoing to prepare a successor plan (2021-2025),” she added.

The successor plan, she noted, would be aligned with the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTNDP) and Agenda 2050 of the present administration.

