As Ooni promises cultural revival

By Adesina Wahab

Nigeria’s Ambassador Designate/ High Commissioner to Jamaica, Haiti, Belize and Dominican Republic, Dr Maureen Piribonemi Tanumo, has said the country will soon really connect with the black people in those nations, so that the advantages in the cultural affinity between the peoples of the Caribbean and Nigeria will be adequately harnessed.

She stated this at the weekend at the palace of the Ooni of Ile Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, while honouring an invitation extended to her by the palace.

She noted that quite a number of people in the Caribbean were eager to identify with their kinsmen in Africa, especially Nigeria, from where their forebears were taken as slaves to those countries.

Tanumo added that current administration was ready to remove all the bottlenecks hindering the seamless interface between the two regions such as lack of direct flight between Nigeria and the region, and also explore ways of a great symbiotic relationship.

“Kabiyesi, I am thrilled to be here on your invitation as the representative of Nigeria in the Caribbean and Jamaica. The people of the Caribbean would be happy and looking forward to be associated with the people of Nigeria, especially the South-West from where their forebears were transported as slaves many years ago through Badagry in the South-West part of Nigeria and Calabar.

“So, we have our people over there waiting for us to connect. As a woman that believes in tradition and the culture of our people, I was glad when I was accorded with this invitation by the Ooni of Ife to come here to see and also know how to communicate with the people of the Caribbean.

“As an ambassador of the black people, I am assuring you that I will let people know that there are people known as the people of Ife who hold the African culture in high esteem. We would love to bring it to the global space for the world to know. And we are working for a good relationship between the two countries and for the people of Ife to get ready to visit Jamaica,” she stated.

Tanumo gave the assurance that the lack of direct flight between Nigeria and Jamaica would soon be a thing of the past.

In his response, the Ooni promised to cooperate with the ambassador and vowed to assist in making her discharge her work with ease.

The foremost monarch noted that reviving the culture of the Nigerian people and making it attractive to the people in the Diaspora was a task he wanted to achieve.

He promised to champion the cause of such a cultural reawakening.

‘’ I am stating here as the representative of our country you have been adopted as daughter and we will continue to celebrate you and honour you. God will continue to guide you and you will excel in your endeavours,” he said.

Tanumo also visited the governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, in his office in Osogbo.

The governor showed his appreciation and promised his support for the Ambassador.

