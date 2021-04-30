Yekini Nabena, deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, (AMEN) against threatening the government of President Muhammadu Buhari

Nabena said this in reaction to comments credited to the Catholic priest.

In a sermon on Wednesday, Mbaka asked Buhari to resign over the worsening insecurity in the country.

But in a statement on Friday, the APC chieftain said if the priest continues to cause disaffection for the government, he will report him to Pope Francis, world leader of the Catholic Church.

Nabena said Mbaka is supposed to use “all known spiritual means of averting crisis rather than threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefit while pretending to be speaking for the people”.

“One will wonder whom Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority,” he said.

“That’s why he paid his tax. We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with.

“If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave a political message for politicians. Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly.

“Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration.”

He asked the priest to emulate Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who “prays and fasts” to avert crisis in the country.

