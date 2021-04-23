confectionery selling drugged cookies, biscuits, and other products. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ) has said it is coming for supermarket operators andselling drugged cookies, biscuits, and other products.

This development follows the arrest of a 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje, and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, for selling drugged cookies to school children, supermarkets, clubs, and other unsuspecting members of the public.

The Director-General of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa gave the warning while receiving a follow-up operation briefing from the Commander, NDLEA in the FCT, Mohammed Sokoto, following the arrest of the undergraduate and her accomplice.

Marwa’s warning was contained in a statement issued by the agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Friday in Abuja.

”The NDLEA will henceforth go after supermarkets as part of preventive measures.

”This includes, clubs, confectionery and other outlets and their owners, selling cookies, biscuits, cakes and other products laced with illicit substances under whatever guise.

”We will not shy away from hitting their production spots, supply and sales outlets before they get into the hands of innocent schoolchildren, unsuspecting members of the public and even our vulnerable young men and women. “We will not rest on this until we chase them out of this criminal business. This is why I want to seize this opportunity to warn owners and operators of supermarkets, clubs and other sales outlets to clean their stores of these illicit substances before we get to them, ” he said. Marwa said the drugged cookies in Abuja were packaged in designed paper wraps under the name “Function” with its motto as “function right with every bite.” He said that at the back of the package was a quote the suspects attributed to God to justify their illicit trade quoting as “Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seeds, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for food.” The Street Journal had earlier reported that Narcotics agents with the NDLEA command of the FCT, uncovered the syndicate involved in producing the cookies with Arizona, a highly psychoactive variant of cannabis; alcohol and Rohypnol among other ingredients.

