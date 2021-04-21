Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has disclosed that it has launched an investigation into the cause of death of an Obafemi Awolowo University student, Adedeji Emmanuel.

Emmanuel, an accounting student was said to have committed suicide after a fail digital currency business.

His body was found around the spider building, which housed the institution’s department of Mechanical Engineering after lodging at the school conference centre.

Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola in a statement on Wednesday said the police has begun an investigation to know whether the student really died as a result of drinking the poisonous snipper chemical.

“The deceased’s body has been taken to the morgue of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital while investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode urged parents to always counsel their children and ward on the need to share their problems rather than resorting to suicide”, she said.

