The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted and seized 200 million kilograms of assorted drugs with a street value of over N80 billion, NDLEA chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, has said.

Marwa, who stated this when the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Wednesday, in Abuja, said that over 2,100 criminals had also been arrested in connection with the seizures with over 350 convictions secured.

He said that the NDLEA was working on the mandate given to it by President Muhammadu Buhari to mop up all crime-related issues in Nigeria, as the use of illicit drugs and substances had been confirmed as major way criminals used in terrorizing communities and the society at large.

According to him, banditry, terrorism and other related crimes were generally triggered by intake and consumption of illicit drugs.

“The NDLEA has remained upstanding and in 100 days, we have made these heavy and large arrests and seizures.

“This is the time for more collaboration with the Police. We believe the Police will support us with intelligence and training.

“We are very encouraged to have the IG here, for us to join hands to curb crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, commended the NDLEA for the number of seizures so far made.

He said any collaboration between the two organizations would be very beneficial, having seen the improvement and hard work put in by the Chairman in his 100 days in office.

“We want to assure the agency that we will always be ready to work and do anything to ensure the use of illicit drugs and substances were curbed and reduced to the barest minimum.

“Anywhere you need our support, we will be available,” Baba told his host.

Vanguard News Nigeria

