By Ayo Onikoyi

It’s no news that beauty queen turned Nollywood actress, Priscilla Okpara has recently evolved amongst the leading and most celebrated faces in the Nigerian film industry.

After her debut appearance in Love Bane, the movie with which she crossed from the regular Nollywood TV films to the big screen and box office movies, she has since been seen in several high profile cinema jobs some of which she didn’t just star in but also wrote which includes, Fracture, Olaedo The Fisher Girl, Bushman I love, Stolen Wives, Crosswords, Finding Rays, Three Daughters of Eli, In The Deep, Daydream, Winning Walker, Almost Had You, Suga Suga which is set to hit the cinema soon from the stable of G-worldwide production and directed by Richards Omos Iboyi. When asked about what inspired her to think Suga Suga she disclosed that:

“The film’s storyline came from imaginations and she intends to use it as a way of teaching people the power of repentance and forgiveness in marriage.”

The Imo State-born reveals that she has a lot in stock to be released, including the highly anticipated Silent Baron, an NDLEA story, and an Ekwe Nche production directed by the arch director Richards Omos Iboyi.

Actress Priscilla Okpara is currently preparing for yet another big one, Broken Roads, from the stable of SBE production, the maker of “Love bane”, also directed by Richard Omos Iboyi.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post What inspired me to write “Suga Suga” ― Actress Priscilla Okpara appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...