Over 40 poets from Europe, Africa and North America participated in the World Poetry Day virtual launch of Wreaths for a Wayfarer: An Anthology in Honour of Pius Adesanmi edited by Nduka Otiono and Uche Peter Umezurike. The event, which held Sunday, March 21, was facilitated by Otiono and Ndubuisi Martins, an Ibadan-based poet and author […]

The post When poets read from Wreaths for a Wayfarer appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...