Sacked police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter Tuesday in the death of African-American George Floyd in a case that roiled the United States for almost a year, laying bare deep racial divisions. A racially-diverse jury of seven women and five men in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis took less than two […]

