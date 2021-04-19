By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has given reasons the Eastern Security Network, ESN, established by its Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, cannot work together with the Ebubeagu regional security outfit recently announced by South East governors.

IPOB alleged that Ebubeagu would sabotage ESN if they collaborate as being suggested by some emminent Igbo personalities.

It further alleged that Ebubeagu was floated to spy on ESN operatives as well as IPOB members, hence, both outfits cannot collaborate as they do not share similar agenda.

The pro-Biafra movement also claimed that “Ebubeagu is a ghost creation” unlike ESN that has identifiable personnel, hence both outfits cannot work together.

IPOB in a press statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, likened collaboration between ESN and Ebubeagu to “asking Lucifer to midwife the birth of Jesus Christ”.

The statement read in part: ” We have noted with keen interest, the genuine calls by some emminent Igbo for a collaboration between our gallant Eastern Security Network, ESN; and the ghost Ebubeagu security network recently floated by South East governors. We have equally noted similar calls by some self-acclaimed but unreliable Igbo elders and Ohanaeze chieftains.

“But we have a simple question for them all: can light and darkness work together? It was when the Governors failed to stand with the people who were being raped and slaughtered daily by Fulani herdsmen and jihadists that our Leader, based on the yearnings by the people had to establish ESN to save the situation. And ever since then, the narrative has changed.

“Out of envy and jealousy the South East governors belatedly, and without cordination announced a ghost security outfit – Ebubeagu. For the discerning minds, the action of the governors is a suspect. They are out for something sinister but we are too smart to fall for it.

“Where are the personnel of the so-called Ebubeagu? When Amotekun was formed by South West Governors, did you not see their personnel and equipment? When our Leader established ESN, did you not see our gallant men? How then are you asking ESN to collaborate with ghost Ebubeagu that has no identifiable personnel?

“How can ESN collaborate with Ebubeagu that is being supervised by the compromised Fulani-controlled Nigeria security?

“Asking ESN to collaborate with Ebubeagu is like asking Lucifer to midwife the birth of Jesus Christ. But for the gullible, Ebubeagu was simply floated to spy on ESN and IPOB.

“The aim is to scuttle the bonding unity among Ndigbo and set our youths against themselves but we are ahead of them in this game.

“If the South East governors were sincere , they would have rather supported ESN which has been doing a pretty job since inception instead of floating this joke and mockery.

“Go and conduct opinion poll among Ndigbo and know what they want: whether ESN or Ebubeagu is their choice, then the result will determine the next line of action.

“The security of our land is sacrosanct and too sensitive to be left in the hands of political desperados without concience. They can easily compromise it for a pot of porridge and selfish political interest. We will never take such a stupid risk!”

IPOB alleged that “the people have lost confidence in the governors who abandoned them when it counted most”.

“ESN came to their rescue and will defend them until Biafra is fully restored where their security can be guaranteed.”

