Nigerians had described the video as hypocritical and contradictory because the governor had vowed never to engage the criminals in dialogue, even as dozens of students are in captivity in the state.

Reacting to the trending video, the governor said he had to change his stand because previous negotiations with kidnappers did not yield any results.

In a statement by his spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye titled ‘Surrender to criminals, not an option,’ El-Rufai said he called for dialogue with criminals and kidnappers following the Federal Government’s initial denial that the Chibok abductions actually happened.

He said: “Nigeria’s journey since the 2014 Chibok tragedy has proven that the solution to violent crimes, including terrorism and banditry, is a robust response from the state and its coercive agencies.

“The quantum of money paid as ransom following many negotiations with bandits have not stopped kidnappings, reduced their frequency or deterred the criminals.”

