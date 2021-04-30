Janet Osemudiamen

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, says his intention to buy English Premier League club Arsenal was purely for business reasons, adding that he had never been a fan of the Gunners.

The 60-year-old, who stated this during a chat with journalists on Wednesday, declared his intention to purchase a 35 per cent stake of the Gunners in 2020, but alleged the London club were not interested in selling after putting in a bid.

“I wanted to use Arsenal to make money because it is business. Honestly, I’m not an Arsenal fan,” Kalu said.

“I put a bill before them to sell the club but they were not serious in selling the club. I pray that they will listen to the words of nature. I sent them a bid and interest, and they just replied that they will get back to me.

“I think this is what the problem is. We were serious, backed up by one of the biggest banks in America to do this bid.”

Kalu is not the first Nigerian who has shown interest in buying Arsenal, currently owned by American businessman Stan Kroenke.

Aliko Dangote in 2018 also presented a bid to buy the club.

There have been calls for the likes of Dangote and Kalu to invest in clubs in the domestic league after the duo showed interest in acquiring Arsenal, but Kalu insists nobody will teach him how to spend his money.

“It’s only by persuasion and interest that anybody can invest his money in Nigerian football,” Kalu said.

“You can’t tell anyone how to spend their money. I feel if they see the right people in charge and atmosphere they will invest their money.”

