Having quit his regular job to pursue his passion for music and has gone on to prove himself to be fiercely versatile, delivering colourful creativity across a range of genres in this tasteful and original body of work, Mukhtar Oladapo Sarumi, professionally known as Mukhy, who recently released a genre-rich mixtape, ‘Posh Nation’, has revealed that a good number of upcoming artistes make bad financial decisions just to ‘look good’ to their fans.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, Mukhy revealed that the biggest lesson he has learnt so far in the music industry is that no one cares and that many musicians make bad financial decisions to win the favours of their fans.

See the interview below:

Who is Mukhy, and how is he different from Naija Posh Boy?

Naija Posh Boy was a nickname that somehow became my social media handles. Naija Posh Boy is the part of me that likes to entertain, it’s the part of me that likes to be out there, and is fun-loving. Mukhy on the other hand is the artist and I think you can really get to know Mukhy through his music. Mukhy is a multi-talented music artiste who can conveniently make music on any of its genres.

What would you say drew you to the music industry and is this the path you’ve always wanted to go while growing up?

I don’t think it’s a what. I think it’s a who. It was Mac Miller. Mac Miller has always been my favourite artist alongside Kid Cudi. Any music critic that listens to my music. right now will be able to see and draw similarities to both of them. I think the best thing about music is that I can express different emotions and show who I am in ways that I’m not able to do in reality so those things combined are what drew me to the music industry.

Who inspires you creatively and why?

That will be Mac Miller and Kid Cudi. They inspire and motivate me creatively. Music is meant to make you feel something, it’s meant to make the listener feel something. If your music isn’t doing that, then for me that is not music and that’s why certain types of music will always last longer than other types and that’s why these people inspire me creatively. A number of Drake’s music is like that as well. In Nigeria, one of my biggest inspirations is Olamide and I remember listening to his latest song, ‘Triumphant’ and every second of the way, it felt like I was there with them on this journey.

You’ve spent a large part of your life studying and working in the UK, are you willing to move back to Nigeria to pursue music full time?

Yes, I will go anywhere that music calls. If it is Nigeria, South Africa, or the desert, I will go wherever to chase this music. I don’t think the place matters for me and that a particular place can lock me down, but Nigeria is primarily home, so there’s really no issue moving back. I love Nigeria and if it’s where the music is calling, of course, I will focus on being in Nigeria and spend time here.

The music business isn’t an easy one. What has been the biggest lessons you’ve learnt so far?

The biggest lesson I’ve learnt so far in music is remembering that no one cares. It’s the hardest thing to do in this music industry especially for upcoming musicians because you’re making music and you actually want people to care. But when you remember no one cares, it helps you not to make too many bad financial decisions in terms of what you put out and promotion strategies. I’ve suffered a lot of that and it really affected me, but thankfully, I’m still quite young in my music career so not all hope is lost.

You recently released your debut project also called “Posh Nation”. What do you want your fans to take home from it?

The project means a lot to me because I feel like this is the first time I opened myself up to the world musically and that typically comes with criticism on the one hand, and appraisal on the other. I must admit that it is quite scary for me but then it’s really important that people get to see me and all I’ve done so far. That way they can genuinely start to support me on this journey and with the vision I have, in two or three years from now when I’m standing on that Grammy stage, yes you heard me, I see them looking back and being glad they believed in me. Three salient topics were addressed in this project – Hope, Relationships, and Mental Health. And I think those three things are what drives me as a person.

‘My Race’ seems to be one of the standout songs on the project. What is the message of this song and what do you want it to mean to people?

I think ‘My Race’ as a song speaks for itself because it encourages people to stay focused regardless of what anyone else is doing. In the bridge, I sang, “on the come-up make you take off all the makeup or you wake up to a hiccup.” That’s just me saying that as you make progress, don’t wear a mask; don’t be someone else. That’s why I’m saying “Take off all the makeup” be yourself. Or one day, you’ll wake up and realize that it’s all gone wrong. Be yourself as you’re on your own journey.

You’ve dubbed your genre Anti-Genre, what does that even mean?

It’s the label I put so everyone could stop asking me what particular genre of music I sing or major on. I don’t actually know what it means, but I feel it isn’t compulsory for an artist to stick to just one music genre. I can comfortably sing any genre and do excellent at it. My mixtape, ‘Posh Nation’ is a testament to that.

With a first-class degree and distinctions from some of the most prestigious schools in the world, and a well-paying job in the UK, you can be said to have achieved the “Nigerian Dream”. You seem to have abandoned that dream to chase this dream as an artist, what would you say led to this change of paths?

You can call it the Nigerian dream or whatever dream even, but that was not my dream. And I think it’s important for everyone to walk the path of what they really want to achieve in life and not live someone else’s dream. Whether it is the Nigerian dream or even your parents’ dream, it’s more important you do what you love the most because that’s when you can truly succeed.

Who are the artistes you look forward to collaborating with?

I really look forward to working with Omah Lay, Tems, Olamide, Ajebutter, and Mayorkun. Internationally, I look forward to Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Drake, and Sza.

I’d really just like to collaborate with everyone because I love learning different music styles. This list will always change, ask me tomorrow, and it’s already changed.

The post Why musicians make bad financial decisions ― Mukhy appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...