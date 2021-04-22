Breaking News

Why Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, was arrested

Popular Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, arrested for defiling minor
Baba Ijesha

The Police Command in Lagos, on Thursday, arrested one Olarenwaju James, male, 48, also known as Baba Ijesha, a popular Nollywood actor, for allegedly defiling a minor.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and issued to newsmen.

Adejobi said that the case of the defilement was reported on Monday, by one Princess Adekola Adekanya, at the Sabo Police station.

According to him, the case has been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, in Yaba, for proper investigation.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim since she was seven years old, she is now 14 years old.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation and promised to do justice in the matter,” Adejobi said. (NAN)

