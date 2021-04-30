By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja Following stakeholders’ determination to take the nation’s healthcare sector to a higher level, even amid the ravaging Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, PharmAccess Foundation has partnered Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, 2021 to honour deserving healthcare professionals and organisations for their contribution and impact made.

The award is coming up for the 5th consecutive year, which is basically to recognise excellence amongst outstanding healthcare professionals who have improved services in the sector.

The theme for NHEA 2021is ‘Celebrating Nigeria Healthcare Heroes’ will hold on June 25, 2021.

According to the Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili, PharmAccess has always been the title sponsor of the ‘SafeCare Facility Award’ category, because the award recognizes quality improvement and excellence in service delivery based on its ISQua accredited SafeCare quality standards.

PharmAccess Foundation is a Dutch-based entrepreneurial organization focused on making health markets work through digital innovations.

NHEA is organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.

Ndili said: “This award category is to encourage standardization in healthcare service delivery in both public and private sector hospitals towards better health outcomes for patients.

“This year alone, over 300 hospitals in Nigeria have been assessed using the SafeCare quality improvement Methodology. It is therefore important to recognize healthcare organizations who rise up to the challenge of developing better healthcare through quality improvement so that best practices are shared.”

Explaining more about the award ceremony, the Project Coordinator, Dr Alabi, expressed hope that the Local Organising Committee, LOC, hopes to continuously use the platform presented by the award to celebrate all those who have contributed in one way or the other to help the nation battle the healthcare challenges of 2020 which were further exacerbated by COVID-19, therefore urged various health stakeholders to visit the award website, www.nigeriahealthawards.com.ng to make their nominations.

READ ALSO: Ekiti 2022: Cold war brews in PDP group over Olujimi, Akerele’s guber ambition “Nomination will close on midnight of Saturday, May 22, 2021, while the event will take place on Friday, June 25th, 2021, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Nominations can be made for corporate or individual categories by any member of the public. You can either nominate online or download the nomination form.

“NHEA is the Oscar of Nigeria healthcare awards. In the last seven years, the award has grown to become a point of reference in the industry. We would continue to do our best in order not to abuse the confidence placed on us.

“Moreover, we were unable to hold the award in 2020 due to the challenging situation presented by the ravaging coronavirus then. With new improvement and present level of technology, we believe we are in a better position to hold the event this year”, he said.

Meanwhile, on the expected nominations the NHEA Director of Marketing, Communication & Strategy, Moses Braimah, said 30 per cent increase is being anticipated.

Braimah said: “We are expecting about 30% increase in the nominations for NHEA 2021 due to growing awareness and acceptance of the award by various stakeholders. Furthermore, the award focuses on outstanding performances, creation of new business models, recognition of those who embrace new trends, market leadership, and inspirational performance amongst others.”

He also disclosed that 28 awards and recognitions will be presented at the ceremony, which is divided into five main categories: Special Recognition Awards, Special Awards, Healthcare Delivery Services, Biomedical Technology, and Pharmaceuticals.

Other categories of the awards include Lifetime Achievements Award, Most Responsive COVID-19 State Government of the Year, Most Outstanding COVID-19 State Health Commissioner of the Year, Most Outstanding COVID-19 Support Public Laboratory Company of the Year, Most Outstanding COVID-19 Support Private Laboratory Company of the Year and Most Outstanding COVID-19 CSR Health Project of the Year.

Others include Outstanding Healthcare Financial Institution of the Year, Outstanding NGO Support Company of the Year, Healthcare Media Excellence Award-Print, Healthcare Media Excellence Award-Online, Healthcare Media Excellence Award- Broadcast, Biomedical Engineering Service Company of the Year, IVF Service Provider of the Year, Dialysis Service Provider of the Year, Technology-Driven Pharmaceutical Distributor of the Year, Most Improved Pharmaceutical Retail Outlet of the Year, and others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...