— 15 of 339 students bag first class

Dayo Johnson Akure

Authorities of the Achievers University, Owo Ondo state has given reasons for offering scholarship/ tuition-free opportunities to students in professional courses for three academic sessions.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Samuel Olabanji Aje gave the reasons at a press conference to herald the 10th convocation ceremony of the institution.

Prof Aje said “the scheme was specially designed for indigent students as part of the corporate social responsibility of the institution to its immediate environment, saying the impact on the society is more important than the financial gains.

“This scholarship award arrangement offers an unprecedented opportunity to all intending students, particular the indigent who, under normal circumstances, would not have had the opportunity to enjoy this level of education in a private university.

” lt is my belief that this scholarship offer to over 255 students this year alone will definitely impact positively on the families of the beneficiaries. This is the first of its kind in any Nigerian University.

The Vice-Chancellor said the lucky students would be from the best first-year students and specifically said indigent students among the first-year students in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics Political Science, Sociology, Biochemistry, Geology among others.

According to him the indigents but brilliant students would start benefitting from the scholarship/ free tuition from the 2020/2021 session.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony, he disclosed that about 339 graduates would be graduating out of which 15 came out with first-class, 167-second class upper, 131-second class lower and 26 with a third-class degree while 39 postgraduate students will be awarded various degrees on Saturday, 24th April, 24 this year.

Aje said the University will be covering the degree of Honoris Cause to three Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various field of human endeavour.

He listed the personalities to include, Emeritus Judge and legal consultants and mediator, Justice Alexandra Olateru -Olagbegi, Registrar and Chief Executive Council for Registration of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Prof. Joseph Odigure and a successful Business Executive, Mr Foluso Falaye.

He said the Registrar of COREN, Odigure would on Friday, 23rd April 2021, deliver the convocation lecture with the title, “The Reality of University Programme Education Objectives: Post -Convocation Life”

Activities lined up to mark the 10th convocation ceremony of the institution, according to him include, novelty match, commissioning of projects, Jumat service, Gala and Variety night, Thanksgiving service among others.

