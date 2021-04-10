A ban has been placed on a planned meeting of some Igbo residents in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State over fears that such meeting could spark a fresh crisis in the area.

It was gathered that the meeting by a group known as the United Igbo community is billed to hold at Oyigbo on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Paulinus Nsirim, the commissioner for information and communications, in a statement, said the government directed security agencies “to ensure that the said meeting does not hold to forestall a breakdown of law and order in the area”.

While the government is not specific about any security concern, Oyigbo local government area shares boundary with Abia, a state considered to be a stronghold of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The police have since pointed accusing fingers at this group, claiming it is responsible for the attacks on police officers, soldiers and its facilities in the area shortly after the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

The attacks led to a military operation which resulted in the death of soldiers and Igbo civilians.

The planned meeting is coming on the heels of security threats in the South-Eastern part of the country.

On Monday, April 5, hoodlums broke into the Owerri Correctional Centre, setting over 1,500 inmates free. Security was also breached at the Imo State Police Headquarters, where the facility, as well as vehicles, were vandalized.

