Task security to fish out perpetrators

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has condoled with the security agencies and families of the slain operatives over their loss.

Wike, who condemned the killings in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, described it as barbaric and dastardly attack.

The governor, said there is no justification for such a heinous and condemnable attack targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the State.

“The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences.”

The governor, who charged the security agencies to be vigilant, affirmed that the Government and people of Rivers State stands in solidarity with security agencies at this difficult times of this unwarranted and mindless violence.

“Wike, has, therefore, demanded that the perpetrators of the attack must be fished out and brought to justice,” he added.

Unidentified gunmen reportedly killed eight security operatives in Rivers State.

The unknown hoodlums, who stormed the state, Saturday night, killed the eight victims at different security checking points in the state.

A source, who gave his name simply as Chidadi, and privy to the development alleged that the invaders attacked four security checking points on the Owerri-Port Harcourt road.

Chidadi noted that four policemen, three Nigeria Customs operatives and two soldiers, believed to be Airforce personnel in the JTF were the victims of the attack.

The source disclosed that the killers also beheaded two of the persons killed at a Joint Task Force, JTF, a military close to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omuagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

