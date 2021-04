Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has imposed night curfew at all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States. The curfew was necessitated by the recent security breaches and deadly attacks on security personnel by unidentified gunmen. Wike in State broadcast on Tuesday said the curfew takes effect from Wednesday […]

