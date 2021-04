A windstorm that occurred on Wednesday in Umuejem Community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo has killed a middle-aged man and injured three others. Mr Chidi Ogundu, the Acting Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Imo-Abia Operations Office, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday. Ogundu said, […]

