Governor Zulum By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri The Governor of Borno state, Governor Babagana Zulum, Friday said that his using the local vigilante in addressing the numerous security challenges in his state.

Zulum spoke in Owerri, when he received an invitation letter for a distinguished Leadership Award to be bestowed on him (Zulum) by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Imo state Council, from Chris Akaraonye, NUJ chairman, represented by Emma Odibo, Secretary of the Union.

Zulum who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Media, Baba Shaikeh Haruna, said that local vigilante was part of the indigenous efforts put in place by the Zulum’s administration to protect the lives and properties of his people.

ALSO READ: Your statement tacit support for killer herdsmen, Ortom replies Presidency According to Zulum: “We, in Borno state, have been experiencing security challenges since 12 years, however, a lot of transformation is taking place but part of what we are doing to put under control the security situation in the state is to engage the local vigilante; they have taken over the policing of the state to the extent that they had driven the insurgents far away from the state to Sambisa forest.

“Another thing, we have been able to do is to operate a cabinet of all Nigerians to see that nobody complain of being marginalised.

“If you come to Maiduguri, you will not believe it, it is even safer than Abuja. Sometimes the way people analyse the security issue in Borno, it is not the way you see it when you come to the State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

