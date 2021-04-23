A woman was seen in a chilling video killing her ex-girlfriend on a Brooklyn, New York street.

Nichelle Thomas, 52, was shot in the head just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, outside a bodega at Fourth Avenue and St. Marks Place in Park Slope.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video. it shows a woman wearing all black running up behind the victim. The woman then pulls a gun and shoots the victim point-blank in the head before fleeing.

Thomas is seen falling to the ground. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspect, Latisha Bell, accompanied by her criminal defense attorney, turned herself in at the 78th Precinct police station hours later.

The 38-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Attorney information for Bell was not immediately clear.

Police say the women used to be in a relationship. It isn’t clear when they broke up.

Neighbors said that Thomas, who lived just a couple blocks from where the shooting took place, and Bell had a volatile relationship, fighting often. It was not known how that escalated to the killing.

The fatal shooting was the first recorded in the Park Slope neighborhood this year, according to the New York City police department (NYPD).

Like this: Like Loading...