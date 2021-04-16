Operatives attached to the 9th Mile Division of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old woman, Nnenna Egwuagu of Umulumgbe in Udi L.G.A. for allegedly murdering her stepson.

It was gathered that Egwuagu administered a noxious substance to her three (3) years old stepson, one Wisdom Egwuagu, a development that caused his sudden death.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, states that her husband and father of the deceased child, Justine Egwuagu, who reported the incident to the Police, alleged that the unusual actions of the suspect towards the child caused his death.

”Preliminary investigation shows that the suspect confessed to having administered the noxious substance to her stepson. She claimed that her action was due to her husband’s inability to take care of her and their daughter; and that she wanted the child to become sick so her husband could spend money to treat him. The child was confirmed dead in the hospital and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” the statement in part read

The PPRO said that the container of the noxious substance and syringe used in administering the substance to her stepson has been recovered, while a thorough investigation into the case is ongoing at the State CID in Enugu.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, described the act as callous and unfortunate.

Aliyu advised couples to truly love each other, live peaceably no matter the circumstance, and use every legal and/or morally acceptable means to resolve their differences.

