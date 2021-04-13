By Steve Oko

Work will soon commence at the proposed Obeaku Deep Sea Port in Abia State following the completion of all the necessary documentations with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Federal Ministries of Transportation as well as that of Petroleum according to the core investors.

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Zoros Energy Ltd – core investors in the project, Eze Ikenna Nwaigwe who disclosed this when he led other members of his team to the Deep Seaport site on an inspection tour commended Gov Okezie Ikpeazu for the great commitment of his administration towards realising the project.

The Sea port located on a 2,000 hectares of land near the Imo River, Obeaku in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, has about 23 nautical miles to the Atlantic Ocean.

Its closeness to the Atlantic Ocean, according to the investor, will make the shipping business easier for Abians.

The investor said that the project would commence with the reclamation of the area and dredging of about 30 meters deep from Obeaku to Ikot – Abasi Port in Rivers State.

“There will also be an establishment of a Mega City Project comprising of 10,000 housing units in its first phase, refineries, free trade zone, industrial layout, gas plant for steady power supply, shopping malls, hospital and police station all of which the team of Marine Engineers alongside other experts are working out”, he added.

The project facilitator, Elder Godwin Nnah expressed satisfaction over the level of support and interest Governor Ikpeazu administration had committed to the project.

READ ALSO:

He also commended the traditional ruler of Obeaku, Eze Ikeagwuchi Ekeke for his cooperation, noting that “the security condition of Abia and its industrial status are part of the comparative advantages foreigners look out for and which have been attracting them to the state.”

He said that Abians would enjoy better employment opportunities and better standard of living when the project came on stream.

Ekeke thanked the donor community for their cooperation and urged the locals to sustain their support.

In their remarks, the Traditional Ruler of Obeaku, Eze Ikeagwuchi Ekeke and a prominent son of the area, Mr Ejike Okere, said the community gave out 2,000 hectares of land for the project because of the immense benefit of having such a project in their locality.

They later led the team on the ferry tour to the borders of Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

The post Work to commence soon at Abia sea port as investor completes documentation appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...