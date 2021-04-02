Breaking NewsInternational News

World billionaires preparing for the end of the world

The world’s richest, most powerful people are certainly planning for the end of the world.

The world’s billionaires aren’t waiting for death anymore before locking themselves up in vaults. They’re building bunkers around the world to protect themselves from the consequences of their actions.

There’s a handful of companies around the world that build bunkers for the super-rich. According to them, demand has shot up anywhere from 300 to 700 per cent over the last few years. They attribute the spike to climate change and social unrest, sometimes just straight-up paranoia.

Robert Vicino, founder and chief executive of Vivos Group, a California-based company constructing underground shelters designed to withstand a range of natural disasters and catastrophes, said his firm had seen a surge in inquiries and sales since the Covid-19 crisis took hold.

