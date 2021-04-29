By Juliet Ebirim Charity they say begins at home and the state of one’s environment and living conditions are indeed two sides of the same coin. One is directly proportional to the other. This, therefore, suggests that the state of cleanliness of a community determines the lifestyle of its occupants.

It takes a healthy community to produce sound individuals that contribute to its positive development, which is only some of the reasons Godrej Nigeria organized a community clean-up exercise as part of their corporate social responsibility and to mark World Malaria Day 2021.

Also read: Ologbo killings: Court adjourns till May 26 The exercise which held on Thursday, 22nd April 2021 at Otto Community, Oyingbo, featured a courtesy visit to the local rulers of the community, activations, sanitation of the environment and sensitizing the locals on the absolute need for a clean environment towards ‘Reaching the Zero Malaria Target,’ which is the theme for this year’s World Malaria Day.

Staff and members of Godrej Nig, makers of Good Knight insecticide joined in the exercise because they believe that the family is precious and every moment spent together needs to be celebrated and preserved. Also, social media influencers including Waje, Aproko Doctor among others joined in lending their voices to the cause.

The Good Knight Nigeria Team is poised to continue efforts in its counter-malaria quest while working hand in hand with the Ministry of Health and other relevant entities to show that zero malaria is achievable in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

