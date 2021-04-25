To commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day, itel, one of Africa’s topmost smartphones, accessories, and televisions manufacturer has partnered with Amatem Softgel, a leading anti-malaria drug in Nigeria, and Drug-Aid Africa, an NGO that provides medical drug supplies and support to low-income patients in Nigeria and across Africa.

The itel, Drug-Aid Africa, & Amatem Softgel Team at Isale-Akoka, Bariga in tandem with theme of this year’s World Malaria Day, ‘Zero Malaria Starts with Me’, the three brands joined the global fight against malaria by donating treated mosquito nets, free medical tests, mosquito repellent cream and free anti-malaria drugs to over 1,500 households in Isale-Akoka Community, Bariga, Lagos state.

Malaria is a prevalent disease in sub-Saharan Africa, and is responsible for thousands of deaths yearly. However, as socially responsible organisations, itel, Amatem Softgel, and Drug-Aid Africa believe that they have a quota to contribute in ensuring a relatively healthier society.

An Amatem Softgel Representative with A Beneficiary

As said by Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa and Nigeria, ‘We always try to bridge the gap in low-income communities through our Love Always On CSR initiative. And partnering with Amatem Softgel and Drug Aid Africa to provide these communities with an even greater fighting chance against malaria is a part of our commitment to them.’

A Drug-Aid Africa Representative with A Beneficiary

‘Malaria is a life-threatening disease, but it is preventable and curable’, said Shivakumar, GM/COO at Elbe Pharma. ‘We at Elbe continue to find a better way to combat this disease, support the vulnerable ones especially the young children. Hence, the introduction of this innovative anti-malaria brand AMATEM SOFTGEL and this CSR partnership.’

In the words of Oluseyi Sanyaolu, Programme Officer, Drug-Aid Africa, ‘Malaria has been ravaging the vulnerable in the society for years. That is why Drug-Aid Africa is dedicated to supporting those in indigent communities with medicines and medical supplies. Together, we can end this menace.’

Let us all say yes to ensuring zero malaria starts with us. For more information on the event, please visit @itelNigeria, @Amatemsoftgel, and @DrugAidAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. See some more pictures of the event below.

