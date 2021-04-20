World News

Xinjiang govt denies foreign media reports of ‘tearing down mosques,’ says it is reconstructing them for safety of Muslims

By
0
Views: Visits 14

Chinese FM gives ‘thumbs-up’ to French writer Maxime Vivas for telling truth on Xinjiang

Previous article

Nine escaped inmates from Nigeria arrested in Ghana

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News