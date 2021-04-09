President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip as an end to an era.

He said that Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognisable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth would be remembered for generations to come.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to Media & Publicity, Buhari opined: “Prince Philip was a great man in his own right who made enormous contributions to philanthropic activities and charities especially for wildlife conservation and youth development programmes in more than 130 countries.”

President Buhari pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as “a remarkable husband who had been happily married to the Queen since 1947,” saying “this is an impressive record for any marriage at any level.”

The President also commiserates with the Government of the United Kingdom, the members of the Commonwealth “for the sad loss of this royal and indeed global icon.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

