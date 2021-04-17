…Urges youths to discover their talents

Honourable Nnamdi Ezechi, Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Youth Development, on Friday in Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, supported the musical career of Eric Egwuonwu, with N1m.

Presenting the money to the upcoming musician, Honourable Ezechi said it was his own way of supporting the youth development effort of the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

He used the occasion to challenge youths in the state to discover and develop their hidden talents, stressing that many jobless youths roaming the streets were gifted in some ways but had refused to discover themselves.

The Executive Assistant commended Eric Egwuonwu for taking to music and advised him to remain focused on the career to be able to carve a niche for himself in the contemporary entertainment industry.

Honourable Ezechi restated his readiness to support enterprising and resourceful youths to realize their potentials and commended the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for setting the pace in youth development.

In his remarks after receiving the cash, Comrade Eric Egwuonwu, who said he believed he could make a name in music, thanked Honourable Ezechi for his support, promising to use the money to advance his musical career.

He thanked Governor Okowa for appointing Honourable Ezechi as one of his aides, describing him as a young man with a large heart.

