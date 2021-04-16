Popular Nigerian televangelist T.B Joshua’s YouTube Channel “Emmanuel TV” has been suspended by the video-sharing platform for violating its “hate speech” policies. The channel, which had more than 1.8 million subscribers, was shutdown on April 12 after openDemocracy, UK-based rights group, filed a complaint after reviewing seven videos posted on TB Joshua Ministries’ YouTube channel […]

The post YouTube Suspends T.B Joshua’s Channel Over Gay Exorcism Videos appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

