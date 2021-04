YouTube has suspended a popular influencer’s ability to make money from his videos after allegations emerged he had sent messages to boys under 18. James Charles, who addressed the allegations in a video viewed 8.5 million times and titled ‘holding myself accountable, said he spoke with a few individuals who told him they were over […]

The post YouTube Temporarily Demonetises Beauty Influencer James Charles appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...