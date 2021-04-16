Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara state, has suspended Surajo Namakkah, the district head of Badarawa in Shinkafi Emirate council of the state.

Yusuf Idris, director-general on media to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The district head was suspended indefinitely by the governor for conferring the traditional title of Durumbu on a soldier who was arrested for allegedly selling ammunition to bandits in the state.

The military officer was recently arrested in possession of 20 rounds of 62mm live ammunition. He was said to have been at the point of handing over the ammunition to one Kabiru Bashiru of Maniya village, Shinkafi Emirate, and had allegedly collected an advance payment of N100,000 from bandits.

The governor said anything capable of breaching the hard-earned peace of the state will not be tolerated. Matawalle assured residents that all those arrested in connection with banditry in the state will face the wrath of the law.

He also warned that henceforth, traditional rulers must seek approval before conferring traditional titles to avoid unnecessary embarrassment to the government and the traditional institution.

The governor said the involvement of some security personnel in banditry is saddening, adding that it will sabotage ongoing operations and make it impossible to end banditry in the country. The nation will not defeat the criminals with such bad eggs within the security architecture,” he said

