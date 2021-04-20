Police operatives in Zamfara, in a bid to renew offensive against banditry in the state, have killed 30 bandits in Gobirawa, Gora, Rini and Madoti Dankule villages of Maradun and Bakura Local Government Areas.

This development was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu.

According to the statement, the operation followed a distress call it received about the simultaneous attacks in the areas.

“On receipt of the distress call, Tactical Operatives of the Command comprising of Puff Adder, Special Forces, PMF and CTU led by the Commander 78 PMF arrived the scenes and engaged the attackers to a gun duel.

“As a result of the encounter, about 30 hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped to the forest with a possible gunshot wound,” the statement partly read.

The police spokesman said operatives discovered about 10 corpses of the villagers littered in different areas, adding that the mop-up operation is ongoing with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He also asked residents of the state to cooperate with security agencies in order to effectively fight criminal elements terrorising the people.

Consequently, the State Commissioner of Police reiterated his warning to all the recalcitrant armed bandits to either surrender their arms and embrace peace or face the unpredictable consequences.

He thanked the police personnel for their resilience, asking them to defend themselves aggressively in any engagement with bandits and ensure that they dominate the ungoverned spaces on a continuous basis.

Like this: Like Loading...