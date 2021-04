Zinedine Zidane on Friday said that he hoped Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos won’t have played their last Clasicos come to the end of the season, with doubts over the futures of Barcelona and Real Madrid captains ahead of a huge La Liga encounter.

