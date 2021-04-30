His Excellency, Gov. Abu Sani Bello was today represented by his Chief of Staff and Chairman, Niger State Infrastructure Committee, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara at the official closing of the four gates of Zungeru Hydro Electricity Dam.

The closing of the four gates of the dam is an indication that the project is almost ready to commence full operations.

The Chief of Staff who went round the facility expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work done. He also said that the project is situated in Niger state will create employment for both educated and non-educated residents of the state.

He further explained that the ripple effect will add value and would generate more revenue and boost the economic activities in the state.



