[FILES] Rotimi Amaechi. Photo; TWITTER/CHIBUIKEAMECHI

The Federal Government has assured host communities adversely affected environmentally or otherwise by the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail modernisation project of assistance. This is contained in a statement issued by he Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Transportation, Eric Orjiekwe in Abuja.

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi gave the assurance while inspecting work on the project, in preparation for the commissioning in June.

Amaechi further assured communities that issues of erosion or flooding occasioned by the construction will be addressed.

He directed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ahani to ensure that the communities are visited to ascertain the level of impact and possible interventions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government in 2018, began construction of a 156.65km standard gauge rail line from Lagos to Ibadan.

To be built with an investment of around N458bn (1.5billion dollars) from the Nigerian and Chinese governments, the Lagos-Ibadan rail project will be developed by China Civil Engineering Construction (CCECC).

The Lagos-Ibadan line is the first part of a new 2,733km Lagos-Kano standard gauge line.



