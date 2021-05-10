Knowing the right size of amount is paramount to skincare | Photo: Pinterest

If you’ve ever wondered why your makeup still looks wishy-washy even though you’re taking the right steps, keep reading.

The funny thing about makeup and beauty is that when you think you have it all figured out, something comes up and you go back to square one. Worse still, many people do not realise that their bodies change, and keep on repeating the same makeup routines they’ve been using since secondary school.

From techniques to routines, there are many reasons why your face isn’t what you expect it to be. Here are a few;

You aren’t paying enough attention to your skin

There is so much to know about your skin. What type of skin do you have, what foods make my skin oily? What triggers my breakouts? Sadly, these things cannot be learned on the net. The only way to know your skin to the nitty-gritty is to pay attention to it.

You’re focused on the wrong thing

When your makeup comes out looking like a watered-down version of what you had in your mind, you immediately start to think of other products that will give you better results. Sometimes, makeup products aren’t the problem.

Focus instead of getting healthier, more vibrant skin. With a smooth, hydrated surface to run over, even simple makeup techniques will give mind-blowing results.

Skincare | Photo: Heart of the Desert

You’ve been using the same products for too long

I know your matte foundation gave you a bomb look in summer 2016, but it’s time to let it go. It only takes 4 weeks for the entire skin covering your body to be replaced by new ones.

This means that over time, your skin will change and develop new characteristics. Just because your dermatologist from 3 years ago said you had oily skin doesn’t mean you will always have oily skin. This is why you should pay attention to what’s happening on your skin, and choose makeup products fitting to your current skin conditions.

You’re too afraid to try something new

One crazy thing about makeup is that there are no rules set in stone. As you evolve, you create techniques that are customised to your needs. This is good, but when faced with too many options, many people tend to come up blank.

If you haven’t been satisfied with your makeup outcomes recently, it may be time to try something you haven’t done before.

Maybe ditch the wing liner, or apply a warm hue underneath your lower lashes. If you don’t try, you’ll never know.

You’re using the wrong tools

Strange, isn’t it? I just said that there are no rules, but here I am, judging your brush selection.

While there are no rules set in stone, time has proven some techniques to be more effective than others. Of course, what works for you still is the best option.

For example, try applying foundation with a beauty sponge instead of a foundation brush. Compare results.

You are neglecting your lips

For most people, the ‘major’ makeup concerns are their eyes and skin. Once they’ve got that in the bag, they’re ready to go. Well, that may suffice when you’re in a hurry or trying to achieve a no-makeup makeup look. However, your lips should get the attention they deserve once in a while.

From gently exfoliating them with a lip scrub to lining them properly before applying on some lipstick, there are numerous ways to nail perfect lip work.

Paying attention to your lips makes your makeup look complete, rescuing you from bland, tasteless makeup.

You aren’t finishing up properly

It’s one thing to achieve a bomb makeup look, it is another thing to sustain that look until you get outside. Setting your makeup is a very important step.

Most people use a setting powder, a setting spray, or a combination of both. For a long day, a combination of both help keep your makeup intact and the oil away.

You’re always in a hurry

You’re always trying to get your makeup done in under 10 minutes and it shows! Hastily done makeup may have fit the bill at the beginning, but as time goes on, the difference will begin to show.

The one sure way to achieve better makeup is to keep practising and be consistent with it. Persistent practice is an unerring regimen for any kind of growth.

